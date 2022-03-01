Uber (UBER) falls 5.94% in Light Trading on March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UBER - Market Data & News Trade

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), a San Francisco, California, company, fell to close at $33.89 Tuesday after losing $2.14 (5.94%) on volume of 31,303,752 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $35.60 to a low of $33.65 while Uber’s market cap now stands at $63,066,105,797.

About Uber Technologies Inc

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. The company started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, Uber is building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

