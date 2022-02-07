U.S. Well Services (USWS) falls 2.81% on Moderate Volume February 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange USWS - Market Data & News Trade

U.S. Well Services Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: USWS) fell to close at $0.83 Monday after losing $0.024 (2.81%) on volume of 348,876 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $0.89 to a low of $0.83 while U.S. Well Services’s market cap now stands at $43,451,967.

About U.S. Well Services Inc - Class A

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

