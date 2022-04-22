U.S.. (USB) Drops 2.19% on April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange USB - Market Data & News Trade

U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE: USB) shares have fallen 2.19%, or $1.155 per share, as on 12:20:51 est today. Since opening the day at $52.58, 2,329,976 shares of U.S.. have been traded today and the stock has moved between $52.61 and $51.21.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 5.52%.

U.S.. anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-15.

About U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $554 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies.

