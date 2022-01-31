U.S. Gold (USAU) gains 7.08% for January 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange usau - Market Data & News Trade

Today, U.S. Gold Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: USAU) stock gained $0.43, accounting for a 7.08% increase. U.S. Gold opened at $6.07 before trading between $6.79 and $6.07 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw U.S. Gold’s market cap rise to $46,128,700 on 27,860 shares -below their 30-day average of 42,632.

About U.S. Gold Corp

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates available on the US. Gold Corp. website. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

