U.S. Global Investors, (GROW) falls 2.31% for March 1

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ: GROW) shares fell 2.31%, or $0.13 per share, to close Tuesday at $5.49. After opening the day at $5.66, shares of U.S. Global Investors, fluctuated between $5.75 and $5.41. 81,793 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 81,824. Tuesday's activity brought U.S. Global Investors,’s market cap to $71,077,114.

U.S. Global Investors, is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and employs more than 16200 people.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc. - Class A

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on U.S. Global Investors, Inc. - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: U.S. Global Investors, Inc. - Class A's Profile.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

