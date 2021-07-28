U.S. Concrete, (USCR) falls 0.33% to Close at $73.00 on July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange USCR - Market Data & News Trade

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR), a Euless, Texas, company, fell to close at $73.00 Tuesday after losing $0.24 (0.33%) on volume of 280,104 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $73.24 to a low of $72.90 while U.S. Concrete,’s market cap now stands at $1,239,343,411.

About U.S. Concrete, Inc.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. is a leading supplier of aggregates and concrete for infrastructure, residential and commercial projects across the country. The Company holds leading market positions in the high-growth metropolitan markets of Dallas/Fort Worth, San Francisco, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., and its materials have been used in some of the most complex and highly specialized construction projects of the last decade. U.S. Concrete has continued to grow organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions of independent producers in our target markets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

