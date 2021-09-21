Tyme (TYME) falls 0.97% on Strong Volume September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TYME - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Tyme Technologies Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: TYME) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.97% decrease. Tyme opened at $1.02 before trading between $1.02 and $0.98 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Tyme’s market cap fall to $175,651,032 on 1,137,386 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,067,036.

About Tyme Technologies Inc

Tyme Technologies, Inc., is an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer therapeutics that are intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, the Company's therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell's innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body's natural immune system. With the development of TYME-18 and TYME-19, the Company believes that it is also emerging as a leader in the development of bile acids as potential therapies for cancer and COVID-19.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office says the state will put $1.75 billion into a new California Housing Accelerator.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

