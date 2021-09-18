Tyler (TYL) falls 0.04% on Strong Volume September 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TYL - Market Data & News Trade

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) shares fell 0.04%, or $0.2 per share, to close Friday at $467.56. After opening the day at $465.76, shares of Tyler fluctuated between $470.39 and $464.75. 331,473 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 118,194. Friday's activity brought Tyler’s market cap to $19,096,743,844.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' 'Most Innovative Growth Companies' list.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

