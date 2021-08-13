Two Harbors (TWO) falls 0.31% on Moderate Volume August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TWO - Market Data & News Trade

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO), a Minnetonka, Minnesota, company, fell to close at $6.49 Thursday after losing $0.02 (0.31%) on volume of 2,850,134 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.74 to a low of $6.43 while Two Harbors’s market cap now stands at $2,037,101,715.

Two Harbors currently has roughly 14400 employees.

About Two Harbors Investment Corp

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a Maryland corporation focused on investing, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and related investments. Its objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company selectively acquires and manages an investment portfolio of its target assets, which is constructed to generate attractive returns through market cycles. The Company focuses on security selection and implement a relative value investment approach across various sectors within the mortgage market. Its target assets include the following: Agency RMBS (which includes inverse interest-only Agency securities classified as Agency Derivatives for purposes of U.S. GAAP), meaning RMBS whose principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (or Ginnie Mae), the Federal National Mortgage Association (or Fannie Mae), or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (or Freddie Mac); Mortgage servicing rights (MSR); and Other financial assets comprising approximately 5% to 10% of the portfolio.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

