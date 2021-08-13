Twin Disc (TWIN) falls 4.25% for August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TWIN - Market Data & News Trade

Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ: TWIN), a Racine, Wisconsin, company, fell to close at $14.20 Thursday after losing $0.63 (4.25%) on volume of 21,211 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $14.80 to a low of $14.20 while Twin Disc’s market cap now stands at $193,789,047.

About Twin Disc Incorporated

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets. The Company's worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

