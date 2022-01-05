Twilio Class A (TWLO) falls 4.30% in Active Trading on January 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TWLO - Market Data & News Trade

Twilio Inc Class A (NYSE: TWLO), a San Francisco, California, company, fell to close at $251.00 Tuesday after losing $11.29 (4.30%) on volume of 2,274,426 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $262.57 to a low of $243.76 while Twilio Class A’s market cap now stands at $42,280,601,110.

About Twilio Inc Class A

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world's communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world's most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry - from emerging leaders to the world's largest organizations - to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

