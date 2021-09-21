Twilio Class A (TWLO) falls 4.25% in Active Trading on September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TWLO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Twilio Inc Class A Inc’s (NYSE: TWLO) stock fell $15.01, accounting for a 4.25% decrease. Twilio Class A opened at $340.65 before trading between $348.29 and $333.28 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Twilio Class A’s market cap fall to $56,399,417,465 on 2,078,857 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,304,368.

About Twilio Inc Class A

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world's communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world's most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry - from emerging leaders to the world's largest organizations - to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

Visit Twilio Inc Class A's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office says the state will put $1.75 billion into a new California Housing Accelerator.

Americans opened their wallets and spent last month, giving retail sales an unexpected rebound after plunging the month before, the US Commerce Department reported Thursday.

COVID-19 surge in Idaho forcing statewide health care rationing.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Twilio Inc Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Twilio Inc Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bill Gates Raises More Than $1 Billion for Clean Energy Technology CVS Health To Hire 25,000 in Virtual Career Event Friday September 24 President Biden's New Alliance With Australia and Britain Angers France and European Union California Governor Newsom Signs Affordable Housing Law