Tutor Perini (TPC) falls 3.75% for September 16

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) shares fell 3.75%, or $0.5 per share, to close Thursday at $12.83. After opening the day at $13.33, shares of Tutor Perini fluctuated between $13.33 and $12.81. 328,099 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 224,926. Thursday's activity brought Tutor Perini’s market cap to $655,256,095.

Tutor Perini is headquartered in Sylmar, California, and employs more than 10061 people.

About Tutor Perini Corp

utor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. Tutor Perinihas provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within its markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

