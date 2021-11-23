TuSimple (TSP) falls 7.50% on Strong Volume November 22

TuSimple Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: TSP) shares fell 7.50%, or $3.03 per share, to close Monday at $37.38. After opening the day at $40.66, shares of TuSimple fluctuated between $41.00 and $36.58. 1,383,969 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,199,816. Monday's activity brought TuSimple’s market cap to $7,065,813,000.

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, China, Japan and Europe. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready Level 4 (SAE) fully autonomous driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading proprietary AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously and consume 10% less fuel than manually driven trucks.

