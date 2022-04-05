Tuscan II (THCA) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for April 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange THCA - Market Data & News Trade

Tuscan Holdings Corp II (NASDAQ:THCA) has already climbed $0.32 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $11.36, Tuscan II has moved 2.82% higher ahead of market open.

The company has increased 9.34% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Tuscan II investors.

About Tuscan Holdings Corp II

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II operates as a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded on March 5, 2019 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

