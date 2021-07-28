Tuscan II (THCA) falls 0.20% to Close at $10.03 on July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange THCA - Market Data & News Trade

Tuscan Holdings Corp II (NASDAQ: THCA) shares fell 0.20%, or $0.02 per share, to close Tuesday at $10.03. After opening the day at $10.05, shares of Tuscan II fluctuated between $10.04 and $10.02. 26,244 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 67,787. Tuesday's activity brought Tuscan II’s market cap to $195,468,682.

Tuscan II is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Tuscan Holdings Corp II

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II operates as a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded on March 5, 2019 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Visit Tuscan Holdings Corp II’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Tuscan Holdings Corp II and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Tuscan Holdings Corp II’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer