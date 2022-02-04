Turtle Beach (HEAR) gains 5.50% on Strong Volume February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HEAR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Turtle Beach Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: HEAR) stock gained $1.1, accounting for a 5.50% increase. Turtle Beach opened at $20.05 before trading between $21.90 and $19.82 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Turtle Beach’s market cap rise to $338,891,182 on 591,230 shares -above their 30-day average of 372,941.

About Turtle Beach Corp

Turtle Beach Corporation is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.org) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

