Turquoise Hill (TRQ) Moves Down in Pre-Market Trading for April 25

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) has already fallen $-1.61 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $28.66, Turquoise Hill has moved 5.62% lower ahead of market open.

The company fell 3.04% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Turquoise Hill investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 04:10:37 est.

About Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi); Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34% interest.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

