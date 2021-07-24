Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) gains 0.48% for July 23

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE: TRQ) shares gained 0.48%, or $0.07 per share, to close Friday at $14.55. After opening the day at $14.58, shares of Turquoise Hill fluctuated between $14.60 and $14.23. 623,119 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 888,881. Friday's activity brought Turquoise Hill’s market cap to $2,927,917,539.

About Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi); Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34% interest.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

