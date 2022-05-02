Turning Point Brands (TPB) Gains 3.50% on May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TPB - Market Data & News Trade

Today Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE: TPB) is trading 3.50% up.

The latest price, as of 12:22:04 est, was $32.68. Turning Point Brands has climbed $1.1 so far today.

58,818 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Turning Point Brands has a YTD change of 16.75%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Turning Point Brands visit the company profile.

About Turning Point Brands Inc

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products with active ingredients through its iconic core brands Zig-Zag® and Stoker's®, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB's products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America.

To get more information on Turning Point Brands Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Turning Point Brands Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins