Tuniu (TOUR) Loses 5.77% on May 2

Shares of Tuniu Corp - ADR (NASDAQ: TOUR) are down 5.77% Monday.

As of 11:31:05 est, Tuniu sits at $0.63 and has fallen $0.0392 so far today.

Tuniu has moved 21.85% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 29.90% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-02.

About Tuniu Corp - ADR

Tuniu Corporation is a leading online leisure travel company in Chinathat offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout Chinaand all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators.

