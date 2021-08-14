Tuniu (TOUR) falls 3.93% for August 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TOUR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Tuniu Corp - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: TOUR) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 3.93% decrease. Tuniu opened at $1.77 before trading between $1.78 and $1.66 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Tuniu’s market cap fall to $201,308,259 on 179,752 shares -below their 30-day average of 267,836.

About Tuniu Corp - ADR

Tuniu Corporation is a leading online leisure travel company in Chinathat offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout Chinaand all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

