Tufin Software (TUFN) falls 3.21% to Close at $9.36 on February 11

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE: TUFN), a 5 Hashalom Road Toha Tower, Ramat Gan, company, fell to close at $9.36 Friday after losing $0.31 (3.21%) on volume of 231,363 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.84 to a low of $9.25 while Tufin Software’s market cap now stands at $348,364,383.

Tufin Software currently has roughly 400 employees.

About Tufin Software Technologies Ltd

Tufin simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin's network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

