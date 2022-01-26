Tufin Software (TUFN) falls 2.74% to Close at $8.51 on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TUFN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd Inc’s (NYSE: TUFN) stock fell $0.24, accounting for a 2.74% decrease. Tufin Software opened at $8.65 before trading between $8.78 and $8.40 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Tufin Software’s market cap fall to $316,728,729 on 203,897 shares -above their 30-day average of 164,332.

Tufin Software employs around 400 people with a head office in 5 Hashalom Road Toha Tower, Ramat Gan.

About Tufin Software Technologies Ltd

Tufin simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin's network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Visit Tufin Software Technologies Ltd's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Tufin Software Technologies Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Tufin Software Technologies Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Global Politics Could Drive Extreme Market Volatility in 2022 Stock Stage Sharp Monday Afternoon Rally To Erase Morning Losses Kroger App Causes Customer Frustration, Hurts Brand: Jeff Kagan The Shipping Container Was the Most Important Invention of the 20th Century