Tucows, Inc. - Class A (TCX) gains 2.34% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TCX - Market Data & News Trade

Tucows, Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ: TCX) shares gained 2.34%, or $1.86 per share, to close Friday at $81.38. After opening the day at $80.02, shares of Tucows, fluctuated between $81.99 and $79.05. 19,856 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 38,734. Friday's activity brought Tucows,’s market cap to $864,614,893.

Tucows, is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario..

About Tucows, Inc. - Class A

Tucows is a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services. Ting delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access with outstanding customer support. OpenSRS(opensrs.com) and Enom(enom.com) and Ascio (ascio.com) manage over 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 37,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover(hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses.

Visit Tucows, Inc. - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Tucows, Inc. - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Tucows, Inc. - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer