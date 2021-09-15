TTM (TTMI) falls 0.59% for September 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TTMI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, TTM Technologies Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: TTMI) stock fell $0.08, accounting for a 0.59% decrease. TTM opened at $13.61 before trading between $13.64 and $13.50 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw TTM’s market cap fall to $1,458,449,952 on 908,227 shares -below their 30-day average of 960,137.

About TTM Technologies Inc

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market.

Visit TTM Technologies Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on TTM Technologies Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: TTM Technologies Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Consumer Brands Association Presses White House for More Clarity on Vaccine Mandates Freshworks Shooting for $9 Billion IPO Valuation at Top End of Filing Range Fauci Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for All Domestic Air Travel Jobless Claims Fall to 310,000 — Lowest in Nearly 18 Months