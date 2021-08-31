TTM (TTMI) falls 0.28% for August 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TTMI - Market Data & News Trade

TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) shares fell 0.28%, or $0.04 per share, to close Monday at $14.08. After opening the day at $14.15, shares of TTM fluctuated between $14.21 and $14.06. 920,887 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 826,932. Monday's activity brought TTM’s market cap to $1,517,736,535.

TTM is headquartered in Santa Ana, California..

About TTM Technologies Inc

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

