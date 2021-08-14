TSR, (TSRI) falls 5.25% on Strong Volume August 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TSRI - Market Data & News Trade

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) fell to close at $8.31 Friday after losing $0.46 (5.25%) on volume of 17,804 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.06 to a low of $8.31 while TSR,’s market cap now stands at $16,304,735.

About TSR, Inc.

TSR provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, Android and iOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, and also provides business analysts and other staff to its customers. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

