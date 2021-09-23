TSR, (TSRI) falls 3.14% for September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TSRI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, TSR, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSRI) stock fell $0.33, accounting for a 3.14% decrease. TSR, opened at $10.60 before trading between $11.06 and $10.08 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw TSR,’s market cap fall to $19,973,791 on 22,957 shares -below their 30-day average of 283,861.

About TSR, Inc.

TSR provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, Android and iOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, and also provides business analysts and other staff to its customers. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Visit TSR, Inc.'s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on TSR, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: TSR, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

FAA Urges Airlines To Take Stronger Action With Unruly, Disruptive Passengers Freshworks Leaps 32% on First Day of Trading After Pricing Above Filing Range Twitter Settles Class Action for $809.5 Million Over Providing Misleading Information to Investors DoorDash Adds Alcohol Delivery in 20 US States, DC, Canada, Australia