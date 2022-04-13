Trxade Health (MEDS) Climbs 1.40% on April 13

Shares of Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS) climbed 1.40% Wednesday.

As of 12:06:03 est, Trxade Health is currently sitting at $2.31 and has climbed $0.032 per share.

Trxade Health has moved 22.58% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 3.39% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-25.

About Trxade Health Inc

Trxade Group is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 11,800+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services.

