Trxade Health Inc (MEDS) gains 1.14% for July 15

Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares gained 1.14%, or $0.06 per share, to close Thursday at $5.33. After opening the day at $5.19, shares of Trxade Health fluctuated between $5.42 and $5.11. 139,597 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 5,361,292. Thursday's activity brought Trxade Health’s market cap to $43,136,751.

Trxade Health is headquartered in Lutz, Florida..

About Trxade Health Inc

Trxade Group is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 11,800+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

