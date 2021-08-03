Trustco Bank. (TRST) falls 0.71% to Close at $33.39 on August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRST - Market Data & News Trade

Trustco Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: TRST) shares fell 0.71%, or $0.24 per share, to close Monday at $33.39. After opening the day at $33.80, shares of Trustco Bank. fluctuated between $34.28 and $33.25. 73,532 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 76,487. Monday's activity brought Trustco Bank.’s market cap to $3,220,118,311.

Trustco Bank. is headquartered in Albany, New York..

About Trustco Bank Corp.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $5.7 billion savings and loan holding company. Through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, Trustco operates 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts and Florida. Trustco has a more than 100-year tradition of providing high-quality services, including a wide variety of deposit and loan products. In addition, Trustco Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. Trustco Bank is rated as one of the best performing savings banks in the country.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

