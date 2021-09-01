Trupanion (TRUP) falls 4.10% for August 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRUP - Market Data & News Trade

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP), a Seattle, Washington, company, fell to close at $91.58 Tuesday after losing $3.91 (4.10%) on volume of 180,985 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $95.75 to a low of $91.28 while Trupanion’s market cap now stands at $3,684,718,003.

About Trupanion Inc

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol 'TRUP'. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

