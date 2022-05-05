Truist (TFC) Drops 3.89% on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TFC - Market Data & News Trade

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) shares have fallen 3.89%, or $1.975 per share, as on 12:22:59 est today. Since opening the day at $50.04, 3,401,070 shares of Truist have traded hands and the stock has traded between $50.19 and $48.55.

Already the company is down 12.66%.

Truist is set to release earnings on 2022-07-19.

About Truist Financial Corporation

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC.

