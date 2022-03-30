Truecar (TRUE) Falls 2.55% on March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRUE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Truecar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) lost 2.55% Wednesday.

As of 12:20:00 est, Truecar sits at $3.83 and dropped $0.1 so far today.

Truecar has moved 17.66% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 15.59% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Truecar Inc

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to its nationwide network of Certified Dealers. The company is building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as TrueCar seeks to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit its marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars - all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in its belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of its marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

