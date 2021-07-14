TrueBlue Inc (TBI) gains 0.04% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TBI - Market Data & News Trade

TrueBlue Inc (NYSE: TBI) shares gained 0.04%, or $0.01 per share, to close Tuesday at $26.53. After opening the day at $26.39, shares of TrueBlue fluctuated between $26.63 and $26.24. 166,134 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 186,576. Tuesday's activity brought TrueBlue’s market cap to $941,054,624.

About TrueBlue Inc

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2019, TrueBlue connected approximately 724,000 people and work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

