Tronox (TROX) gains 4.45% to Close at $23.71 on February 1

Tronox Holdings plc - Class A (NYSE: TROX), a Stamford, Connecticut, company, gained to close at $23.71 Tuesday after gaining $1.01 (4.45%) on volume of 969,289 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $23.74 to a low of $22.71 while Tronox’s market cap now stands at $3,648,189,913.

About Tronox Holdings plc - Class A

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals; and zircon. Tronox Holdings plc mines titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With nearly 6,500 employees across six continents, its rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

