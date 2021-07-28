Trivago NV (TRVG) falls 1.35% on Moderate Volume July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRVG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Trivago NV - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: TRVG) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 1.35% decrease. Trivago NV opened at $2.95 before trading between $2.97 and $2.84 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Trivago NV’s market cap fall to $189,059,041 on 658,632 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,063,212.

About Trivago NV - ADR

trivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of March 31, 2020, trivago has established 54 localized platforms connected to over 4.5 million hotels and alternative accommodations, in over 190 countries.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer