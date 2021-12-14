Triumph (TBK) falls 1.09% for December 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TBK - Market Data & News Trade

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBK), a Dallas, Texas, company, fell to close at $124.66 Monday after losing $1.37 (1.09%) on volume of 168,890 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $126.88 to a low of $123.26 while Triumph’s market cap now stands at $3,131,955,097.

About Triumph Bancorp Inc

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

