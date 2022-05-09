Triton (TRTN) Loses 2.94% on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRTN - Market Data & News Trade

Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN) shares moved 2.94%, or $1.84 per share, as on 12:17:46 est today. Since opening at $61.68, 162,046 shares of Triton have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $62.80 and $60.17.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 5.06%.

Triton is set to release earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Triton International Ltd

Triton International Limited is the world's largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. Triton operates a container fleet of over six million twenty-foot equivalent units ('TEU'), and its global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.

