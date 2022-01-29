Tristate Capital (TSC) gains 2.52% to Close at $31.32 on January 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TSC - Market Data & News Trade

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TSC), a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, company, gained to close at $31.32 Friday after gaining $0.77 (2.52%) on volume of 403,218 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $31.32 to a low of $30.11 while Tristate Capital’s market cap now stands at $1,051,766,410.

About Tristate Capital Holdings Inc

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, providing commercial banking, private banking and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary had $9.8 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison, N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals nationwide through its national referral network of financial intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $10.3 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020 and serves institutional clients and TriState Capital's financial intermediary network.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

