TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) falls 0.13% in Light Trading on August 26

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE: TPVG) shares fell 0.13%, or $0.02 per share, to close Thursday at $15.72. After opening the day at $15.74, shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC fluctuated between $15.80 and $15.58. 114,376 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 125,204. Thursday's activity brought TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s market cap to $486,530,306.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is headquartered in Menlo Park, California..

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of TriplePoint Capital LLC, the leading global provider of financing across all stages of development to technology, life sciences and other high growth companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by lending primarily with warrants to venture growth stage companies. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

