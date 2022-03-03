TripAdvisor (TRIP) falls 6.22% on Moderate Volume March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRIP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, TripAdvisor Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: TRIP) stock fell $1.54, accounting for a 6.22% decrease. TripAdvisor opened at $24.78 before trading between $24.84 and $23.00 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw TripAdvisor’s market cap fall to $2,921,516,624 on 2,235,062 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,767,705.

About TripAdvisor Inc.

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

