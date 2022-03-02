Trip.com (TCOM) gains 8.07% in Active Trading on March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TCOM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Trip.com Group Ltd - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: TCOM) stock gained $2.08, accounting for a 8.07% increase. Trip.com opened at $26.50 before trading between $28.14 and $26.50 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Trip.com’s market cap rise to $17,765,910,202 on 9,772,750 shares -above their 30-day average of 6,279,236.

About Trip.com Group Ltd - ADR

Trip.com Group Limited is a leading one-stop travel service provider consisting of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites, and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the largest travel companies in the world in terms of gross merchandise value.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

