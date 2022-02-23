Trinseo (TSE) falls 3.31% for February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TSE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Trinseo PLC Inc’s (NYSE: TSE) stock fell $1.79, accounting for a 3.31% decrease. Trinseo opened at $54.47 before trading between $54.90 and $52.15 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Trinseo’s market cap fall to $2,029,625,958 on 310,744 shares -below their 30-day average of 316,918.

Trinseo employs around 2100 people with a head office in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Trinseo PLC

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. By partnering with like-minded stakeholders, Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.8 billion in net sales with 2,700 employees globally in 2019.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

