Trinseo (TSE) falls 1.48% in Active Trading on September 24

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) shares fell 1.48%, or $0.79 per share, to close Friday at $52.57. After opening the day at $53.02, shares of Trinseo fluctuated between $54.19 and $52.54. 531,152 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 407,073. Friday's activity brought Trinseo’s market cap to $2,041,178,918.

Trinseo is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 2100 people.

About Trinseo S.A.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. By partnering with like-minded stakeholders, Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.8 billion in net sales with 2,700 employees globally in 2019.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

