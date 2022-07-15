Trinseo (TSE) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TSE - Market Data & News Trade

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) is active in pre-market trading today, July 15, with shares gaining 10.22% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 23.43% year-to-date and posted 0.96% loses over the last 5 days.

About Trinseo PLC

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. By partnering with like-minded stakeholders, Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.8 billion in net sales with 2,700 employees globally in 2019.

