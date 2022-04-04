Trinity (TRIB) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRIB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Trinity Biotech Plc - ADR (NASDAQ:TRIB) are on the move in pre-market trading for April 4.

Ahead of the market's open, Trinity stock has fallen 3.74% from the previous session’s close.

Trinity was up $0.01 in the last session and looks to continue today.

About Trinity Biotech Plc - ADR

Trinity Biotech develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market. The products are used to detect infectious diseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States, Germany, France and the U.K. and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide.

