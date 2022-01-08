Trinity (TRIB) falls 5.07% on Moderate Volume January 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRIB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Trinity Biotech Plc - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: TRIB) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 5.07% decrease. Trinity opened at $1.42 before trading between $1.44 and $1.30 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Trinity’s market cap fall to $27,381,231 on 119,937 shares -below their 30-day average of 173,244.

About Trinity Biotech Plc - ADR

Trinity Biotech develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market. The products are used to detect infectious diseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States, Germany, France and the U.K. and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

