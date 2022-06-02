Trinity Place (TPHS) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TPHS - Market Data & News

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSE:TPHS) is active in pre-market trading today, June 2, with shares losing 23.70% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 26.63% year-to-date and has moved 4.65% gains over the last 5 days.

About Trinity Place Holdings Inc

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. is a real estate holding, investment, development and asset management company. The Company's largest asset is currently a property located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. 77 Greenwich is under development as a mixed-use project consisting of a 90-unit residential condominium tower, retail space and a New York City elementary school. The Company also owns a newly built 105-unit, 12-story multi-family property located at 237 11th Street in Brooklyn, New York, and, through joint ventures, a 50% interest in a newly built 95-unit multi-family property known as The Berkley, located at 223 North 8th Street, Brooklyn and a 10% interest in a newly built 234-unit multi-family property located one block from The Berkley at 250 North 10th Street also in Brooklyn, New York. In addition, the Company owns a property occupied by retail tenants in Paramus, New Jersey. In addition to its real estate portfolio, the Company also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, a legacy of its predecessor, Syms Corp. The Company also had approximately $232.0 million of federal net operating loss carry forwards at December 31, 2020, which can be used to reduce its future taxable income and capital gains.

